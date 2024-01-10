Storm brings high wind, rain & flooding to Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, Nc. — Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Tom Rinck was attempting to drive through water on Shepard Street. The water stalled his car.

"I didn't think it was near that deep," Rinck said when asked why he drove through the water.

A push from myself and a good samaritan got his car out, but it wouldn't start, and he had to have it towed.

"Did you just get this car recently?" We asked.

"Yeah, within a week," said Rinck.

Water also flooded the parking lot at Waterfront Park, rising steadily through the evening.

As the storm was moving in, however, wind was the biggest concern for Emergency Management Director Brian Parnell.

"The winds are going to be coming from the south, which is going to push the water in from the Albermarle Sound. In some areas, there's the potential for one to two feet of above-ground flooding in those residential areas," Parnell said.

He expected the storm to be the biggest rain event for Elizabeth City and the surrounding area in two to three years, but no special resources were being called in.

"We're not calling on any additional resources," Parnell explained. "We've been notifying our local response agencies, law enforcement, emergency medical services and fire departments. Just making sure they're abreast of what's going on, the event that's happening, and they're doing their due diligence to make sure their equipment's ready to go at a moment's notice."

Back on the flooded road, Rinck had a message for drivers.

"Don't even attempt it," said Rinck.

You can find the latest weather information for Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina here.