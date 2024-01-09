City of Virginia Beach and its residents prepare for impending severe storms

As the region braces for potential severe rain, flooding, and even tornadoes, Virginia Beach residents are ready for what comes.

The Pungo neighborhood could get hit the hardest, according to our First Warning Weather team, as the nearby creeks and rivers look ready to overflow. However, workers at local businesses aren't too fearful.

Jeff Woolard from Margie and Ray's Crab House says he goes through the same steps at his home and the restaurant when preparing for storms.

"I went around yesterday, picked up all the belongings that could blow away, and secured everything down," he said.

Woolard has lived in that area since 1984. He says he's not too concerned about buildings flooding, but rather the road to the Crab House. The restaurant rests on Sandbridge Road, a high risk flooding zone, and if it closes, then the business must close, too.

"When the winds come up from the south and we get heavy rains then the actual rain water can't run off," Woolard said.

Earlier this afternoon. The city of Virginia Beach issued a statement to News 3 about the storm.