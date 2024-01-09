Severe Threat this Evening: Damaging winds, flooding and isolated tornadoes

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

The storm system we've been tracking for the past week is making it's way into the area. Damaging winds, flooding rainfall and isolated tornadoes will be possible. The window for severe storms looks to be from 6 PM until 11 PM.

Wind gusts 50-60 mph will be possible. This will lead to downed trees and power lines. High Wind Warnings and Advisories are in place.

The strong line of rain and storms will exit the coast after 11 PM. We could see a few lingering showers overnight into Wednesday morning.

It will still be windy on Wednesday. Winds out of the southwest at 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph will be possible. It will be cooler, but seasonable with highs in the low 50s.

More sunshine will break out on Thursday. Winds will relax and high temperatures will warm to the mid 50s.

Winds will kick up again on Friday. Rain and storms will also be likely later in the day as an area of low pressure approaches the area. It will also be on the windy side with winds out of the southeast at 10-20 mph.

Showers will linger into Saturday. Winds will ramp up out of the southwest. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible.

Sunshine will break out on Sunday, but it will be chilly with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

We'll have another chance of showers to kick off the work week.

Meteorologist April Loveland

