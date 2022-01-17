Strong winds damage Virginia Beach gas station

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Damage at a Virginia Beach gas station, apparently due to high winds, was getting quite a lot of attention on Monday.

Joe’s Kwik Mart at 197 South Rosemont Road, not far from South Plaza Trail was closed for the day. Caution tape was blocking off the parking lot.

The roof over the gas pumps, by Mobil, was teetering in the wind and a hole could be seen where it had apparently hit one of the gas pumps.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Fire Department tells News 3 that it happened about 10:40 p.m. Sunday. She said Station 16-Engine 20 did respond to assess the situation and had police shut down part of S. Rosemont Road temporarily.

Monday afternoon, a Virginia Beach firefighter was at the scene taking videos and photos with a drone.

One worker at the neighboring Wawa said it was already like that when she came in around 5 a.m. She was concerned that more wind could rip the roof off completely.

News 3 tried to talk with the employees of Joe’s but they declined.