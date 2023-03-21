Student arrested after bringing gun to Renaissance Academy in Virginia Beach: VBCPS

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A student was arrested for bringing a gun to Renaissance Academy, according to Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

In a letter sent to the students’ families, Renaissance Academy director James Miller said the gun was detected at the school’s security station upon arrival on Monday, March 20. The student was arrested immediately and none of the students or faculty members were harmed, said Miller.

The school administration, the Virginia Beach Police Department and the Office of Security and Emergency Management are investigating the incident, according to Miller. Miller added that the student "will be disciplined in accordance with the student code of conduct and will also face criminal charges.”

It is unclear what charges the student will face.

