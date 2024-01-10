Student Resource Officer awarded for role strengthening Franklin community

FRANKLIN, Va. — It's been a tough year for Franklin City Public Schools after several students died.

Those with the school, police department and others in the community said, however, that one Franklin police officer has gone above and beyond her duties to be there for the kids during the bad times and the good.

That's Franklin student resource officer Trisha Martinez.

Tuesday she was met with kind words and a surprise.

"Everybody has problems in life, and we don't know what their problems are, but you have a heart that reaches out and touches them that lets them bring out to you what they wouldn't bring out to others," said Franklin mayor Robert Cutchins.

"A lot of people say the right things about caring for kids, and they talk a good show," said Franklin High School principal Travis Felts. "You demonstrate it every day."

Officer Martinez is often in each of Franklin's schools. She bonds with the kids, works when she's off the clock, and lets her community know she's there.

Her work going "above and beyond normal duties" as student resource officer is just one reason she's now the recipient of the VALE Mike Walter Memorial Officer of the Year Award. The award, in honor of Virginia State Police Special Agent Mike Walter who was killed in the line of duty on May 27, 2017, was given to Martinez by the Virginia Law Enforcement Foundation.

The SRO position in Franklin was vacant for several years before Martinez took up the role in 2021.

"Probably one of the best decisions this agency ever made was making you our school resource officer," said Steve Paterson, Franklin chief of police. "You care about the children. You care about their futures. You work hard to bridge the gap even during the tough times and there have been some scenes that were tough times."

One of those tough times was an Aug. 9, 2023, shooting that left a 10-year-old, a Franklin Public School student, dead. In that incident, she responded to the hospital to help support the family and siblings of the child.

"It's obviously very chaotic, sad situation but just being able to know who everyone is, having that officer they can trust, lean on, it definitely helps," said Martinez.

She said being there for others is the most important and rewarding part of her job.

"Having the community see you try and impact them in a good way instead of a negative way [is important]," Matinez said. "I feel like when you help the children the parents see that. It all ties together. You're building that strength not only between the kids but the rest of the community as well."

Franklin police's Corporal Peter Trimble nominated Martinez for the award.

"Whenever I work an overtime assignment at a high school sporting event, I observe students seeking out and positively interacting with Officer Martinez," said Trimble. "If you invest early on with the youth, it will help later on."

Beloved by her community – folks say not a day goes by that officer Martinez isn't giving back.