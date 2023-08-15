Franklin community comes together to remember 10-year-old shooting victim

FRANKLIN, Va. — At least 80 people from the Franklin community gathered for a vigil Monday night to honor and remember a 10-year-old killed in a shooting last week.

La'Marj Deshawn Holden's family confirmed to News 3 he was killed in a shooting on Arist Street last Wednesday.

Around 3 p.m., police responded to a call about a shooting at the 300 block of Artis Street, police said. They found a 10-year-old boy, La'Marj and a 37-year-old man who had life-threatening injuries after being shot.

Both victims were transported to Bon Secours Southhampton Memorial Hospital, according to police. The man was later flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Holden died from his injuries in the hospital.

Police are still looking for the suspect in the case, Tashawnda Nicole Drayton, 24. Four people arrived at the man's house in a vehicle and an altercation broke out, according to police. Drayton was involved.

Police said that their investigation determined that Drayton shot both victims. A warrant was been issued for her arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575, Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100 or submit a tip to p3tips.com.

Members of law enforcement and the community at large showed up to Monday's vigil.

