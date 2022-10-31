Franklin police looking for 17-year-old boy last seen on Oct. 27

FRANKLIN, Va. — Law enforcement in Franklin are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy.

A release from the Franklin Police Department said Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Oct. 27 by his family when he was dropped off in the area of Berkley Court Apartments in Franklin.

Police said Everette was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and black and blue Jordan shoes. He also has shoulder-length dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100.