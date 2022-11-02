City manager: Police investigating after body found in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. — Franklin City Manager Amanda Jarratt confirmed to News 3 that authorities are investigating after a body was found in the city Tuesday night.

News 3 crews found investigators in the area of Gardner Street and Campbell.

While police have not confirmed the identity, Councilman Linwood Johnson told News 3 the body was that of Ronnie Everette, 17, who was reported missing Monday night. He was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Oct. 27 by his family when he was dropped off in the area of Berkley Court Apartments in Franklin.

Councilman Johnson said he knew Everette from a mentoring program. Johnson said the news comes as a shock.

At the scene, a man who said he was Everette's uncle believes someone placed the body in the area. The man known as "Uncle Robert" said Ronnie attended Franklin High School.

Police said they were unable to comment on the situation, but are planning to release additional information in the coming hours.