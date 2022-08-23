Students moving into college dorms as monkeypox cases climb

NORFOLK, Va. - College students are moving back to campus, but now with a new virus to worry about, Monkeypox.

"We're very excited to come back to campus," said Jalynn Gray, a rising junior and orientation leader at Old Dominion University. "COVID has impacted us a lot. A lot of things were taken away. So with campus being fully open, I think we're excited to get back to how we usually were."

After experiencing two years of virtual learning, Gray says she and her friends are ready to be back in full swing.

So much so, that they're willing to take any precautions necessary to avoid a Monkeypox outbreak, including getting the vaccine.

"I'm pretty sure they're going to come out with a vaccine for us to get vaccinated," said Gray. "I think it would be helpful, I think it would lower the cases and the chances of us getting Monkeypox."

Other students agree. Tiana Moore, a rising senior, says she'll do what's necessary to have a normal senior year.

"I already have the COVID vaccine so what's one more?," she said.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, Virginia has seen 278 cases of Monkeypox, with 10 hospitalizations. The Hampton Roads area has seen 47 cases.

While health experts say Monkeypox is not as transmissible as COVID-19, students should still take some precautions.

"It's a good idea to avoid sharing bed linens, towels or clothes without washing them between uses, keeping them identified for an individual and not necessarily sharing them without washing between uses," explained Dr. Melissa Viray with Richmond and Henrico Health Districts. "Living in a dorm is not necessarily something that we consider to be a risk in and of itself, this isn't like COVID where we have much more easy transmission from person to person."

Dr. Viray also recommends getting vaccinated for Monekypox. The vaccine requires two doses and those vaccinated will not reach full immunity until about two weeks after the second dose.

Learn about Norfolk's first Monkeypox vaccine clinic here.