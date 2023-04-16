Students nationwide travel to Virginia Beach for STEM competition

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (JSHS) hosted its 61st National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (NJSHS) in Virginia Beach on Saturday, welcoming 245 high-school students from across the country to present their original scientific research and compete for scholarships and awards.

JSHS is a Department of Defense sponsored STEM program that encourages students to get involved in STEM research and supports student's future STEM pursuits.

During the NJSHS, regional symposium finalists are invited to present their original research projects, as well as engage with the Department of Defense researchers, laboratories, and other related STEM organizations.

The top two finalists in each region competed in oral presentations for the chance to win scholarship awards, and the remaining three finalists from each region competed i ntheposter presentations for achance to win cash awards.

The NJSHS awarded over $192 thousand in scholarships to the national winners.