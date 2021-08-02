Students receive free backpacks from TCC's annual giveaway

CHESAPEAKE, Va - It’s that time of year where kids will soon be heading back to school. The TCC store in Chesapeake is getting kids excited for the school year by giving away backpacks and school supplies. For Emmanuel Booth and his son 4-year old, that means getting ready for the school year and getting a backpack from TCC’s annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.

"Its important. I think its important given out to the community so that kids have what they need," Emmanuel Booth said.

Bags filled with school supplies are helping parents out with some of those costs of getting back to school. The store gave away more than 50 backpacks to kids heading back to school

"Helping them with the tools they need," Booth said.

Nicholas Leonetti, a District Manager for TCC says it brings him joy to see smiles on families faces.

"After a weird school year last year, we’re really just trying to get kids excited for school again this year and get back to some normalcy. Getting them excited for the school year and helping the parents out with some of those costs of getting back to school," Leonetti said.

Leonatti says the leftover backpacks will be going towards a good cause.

"Anything that we do not giveaway today, we’ll donate to some local schools in the area," Leonatti said.

This year marks the 9th annual School Rocks Backpack giveaway. Nationwide, TCC stores gave away 140,000 backpacks to kids headed back to school.

