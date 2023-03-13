Suffering from allergies? Virginia Beach doctor says the season has started early

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Early signs of Spring can be pretty but can also mean a tough time for allergy sufferers.

February 2023 was the 4th warmest on record, based on average temperature in Norfolk, according to WTKR Meteorologist Myles Henderson, who reminds us that plants don’t follow our calendar.

Dr. Gary Moss with Allergy and Asthma Specialists said, “The pollen started probably a little early this year.”

He said tree pollens usually peak in April and “the grass pollens should be starting about now as well.”

Here are some tips when dealing with allergies:

Experts say some medications like nasal sprays work best if you take them before pollen rates are high. Try starting them a week or two before the season begins.

After being outside, take a shower and wash your clothing to get rid of the pollen.

Stay indoors when pollen levels are highest which is often evenings in Spring.

Dr. Moss recommends starting with over-the-counter products one at a time, first, while keeping track of symptoms.

“You could try one of the big over-the-counter antihistamines which are Claritin, Allegra, Zyrtec, Zyzal - they’re all very well tolerated. They have generics that are inexpensive.”

Moss also said nasal steroids like Flonase can be helpful, especially for treating congestion and a runny nose.

If it seems over-the-counter products aren’t keeping symptoms at bay, it might be time to seek medical attention.

“If you’re allergic to pollen and it keeps you inside, you probably want to look at some alternatives such as taking allergy medications- antihistamines or nasal steroids, and if that fails, come to see somebody like me so we can do therapy to decrease your allergies,” stated Dr. Moss.

When it comes to distinguishing between seasonal allergies and colds, Moss said it can be tricky but advises patients to watch out for itchiness which is a sign of allergies. He also recommends keeping track, yearly, when you notice symptoms.

“When it happens consistently year after year after year0 in March and April - that’s probably allergies,” Moss said, adding, “A cold might happen for a week. An allergy might last 3,4,5,6 weeks for the whole season.”