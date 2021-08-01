Suffolk to celebrate National Night Out with block parties, cook-outs, mini-festivals across city

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk is bringing its residents and public safety personnel together to celebrate National Night Out.

Tuesday, August 3 marks the nationally recognized day for National Night Out. It is an evening where everyone joins together to say “NO” to crime and to strengthen their bonds within their communities.

Over 100 communities, homeowner’s associations, civic organizations, neighborhoods, apartment and condominium groups, churches, and business sponsors are partnering together this year. There will be block parties, cook-outs, and mini-festivals across the city of Suffolk.

Suffolk’s National Night Out opens with a kick-off event scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in City Council Chamber at Suffolk City Hall, 442 West Washington Street. Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman, City Manager Albert Moor, and Interim Police Chief Al Chandler will be in attendance.

Following the ceremony, tour groups in seven motorcade units will venture out across the City of Suffolk to visit the registered parties and enjoy the NNO fun happening.

Sentara is partnering with several communities and will be providing COVID-19 vaccinations at the National Night Out at Obici & Health Fair event at King’s Fork High School and the Temple Beth El/BWOH/Bell-X combined events at the Belleville Meadows Apartments park located at 5609 Plummer Boulevard.

To find a community party near you, click here.

National Night Out is designed to:

• Heighten crime, drug and violence prevention awareness;

• Generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts;

• Strengthen neighborhood unity and spirit, as well as enhance police - community partnerships;

• Send a message to criminals, letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.