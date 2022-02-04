Suffolk convenience store clerk fires back at 2 suspects during armed robbery

SUFFOLK, Va. - A Suffolk convenience store clerk fired back at two suspects during an armed robbery Thursday.

The incident happened at the EZ Food Mart and Deli in the 1200 block of White Marsh Road.

Police say the two suspects, both of whom had guns, entered the store, demanded money and fired one round into the ceiling.

One of the suspects retrieved the cash register drawer from the clerk when a second employee came out of the back room with a firearm and engaged the suspects.

The suspects and employee exchanged gunfire; no injuries reported.

The first suspect was described as a heavy-set Black male who was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black shorts.

The second suspect was described as a slim Black male said to be wearing a black sweatshirt and blue pants.

Both suspects left the scene in a vehicle, which was described as a four-door sedan.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted anonymously online at P3Tips.com.

