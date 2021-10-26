Watch
News

Actions

Suffolk Police investigate double shooting

items.[0].image.alt
News 3 reporter Antoinette DelBel
SU 1200 White Marsh Road double shooting (October 26).jpg
Posted at 4:44 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 16:49:38-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday.

The shooting took place in the 1200 block of White Marsh Road around 12 p.m.

Suffolk Police advise that two men were shot. Following medical assessment and treatment, both men were taken to a hospital with possible life threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, click here, visit the Suffolk Police Department website (www.suffolkva.us/spd) and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page at www.facebook.com/suffolkpolicedepartment. You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5. Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIPID and password. With this information they can login at p3tips.com and submit follow-up information, engage in two-way dialogue, be informed of the outcome of the tip, and access any pertinent reward information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections