Suffolk Police investigate double shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday.

The shooting took place in the 1200 block of White Marsh Road around 12 p.m.

Suffolk Police advise that two men were shot. Following medical assessment and treatment, both men were taken to a hospital with possible life threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

