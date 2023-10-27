Suffolk family becomes homeowners with help from Habitat for Humanity

SUFFOLK, Va. — Rising home costs have made buying a house more challenging. But for one lucky family in Suffolk, the dream of owning a home is becoming a reality.

"It means a lifetime of stability," said Shawda Williams, a home ownership program recipient.

Shawda Williams's family was the lucky one selected to purchase a home through the Habitat for Humanity homeownership program.

Chrisinna Bautista/WTKR Shawda Williams' family was the lucky one selected to purchase a home through the habitat for humanity homeownership program.

Volunteers work on the home's construction, cutting the cost by 85%. While buying a home the traditional way was in Shawda's mind, she tells us it would make things challenging for her family.

"The price of the home and everything is ridiculous; it would pretty much leave you to be house poor with the high-interest rates," said Williams.

According to Real Estate Company "Long and Foster," the median sales price of a home was about $308,000 in 2022. A year later, it's $329,000, a 7% increase.

News $93 million going toward affordable housing projects across Virginia Danielle Saitta

In Suffolk, the price of homes increased by nearly 5% since last year, according to Zillow.

"It's certainly not a giveaway," said Dennis Plank, a Habitat for Humanity Volunteer. "They are buying a home, and they are putting in sweat equity. They are expected, based on the size of the family, to put 200 to 300 hours or so in their own sweat equity."

Williams's sweat equity means she helps build her home. It's work she doesn't plan to stop anytime soon.

Christinna Bautista/WTKR Shawda Williams' family was the lucky one selected to purchase a home through the habitat for humanity homeownership program.

The organization has helped more than 240 families become homeowners.

"I am going to continue to help past my sweat equity hours," said Williams. "I'm going to go past my 200 because I'm going to help the new recipients of 2023 help build their homes."

Those who apply must have a steady household income to cover the cost of mortgage taxes and have a satisfactory credit report. Applications for the homeownership program are made available only during May. You can apply by visiting the Habitat for Humanity website.