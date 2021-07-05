Suffolk family describes moments when bullet grazed toddler

SUFFOLK, Va. - Shareka Robinson says her extended family was cooking out in their backyard on Sunday night when a bullet came from out of nowhere and grazed her nephew's head.

"We heard a pop and he started hollering, so my momma just lifted him and blood was everywhere," said Robinson. "Everyone just started panicking and screaming."

Her nephew Carter was lying face-up in a chair on the deck when the bullet hit him. It all happened just after 9 pm on South 5th Street. Medics took Carter to the hospital, but his aunt says he'll be okay.

"I just thank God he spared his life because if it didn't pop off the light, it could've been more than a graze," said Robinson.

People were lighting fireworks at the time, Robinson said. Then, she head loud pops. "It sounded like they emptied a clip," she said.

It's not exactly clear where the bullet came from, but celebratory gunfire is illegal in Virginia. "A bullet has to come down once you shoot up. It could've taken my nephew's life. It could've taken anyone's innocent life and there were seven kids out here playing," said Robinson.

As Carter recovers, the family is hoping people will put the guns down. "It felt like my heart left my body to actually witness something like that happening to an infant," said Robinson. "It was heartbreaking."

Suffolk Police ask anyone with information to call them.