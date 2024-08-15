Suffolk father turns pain into purpose after son is killed by tractor-trailer

SUFFOLK, Va. — One father, Deshawn Parker, is turning his pain into purpose after his 12-year-old son was was hit and killed by a tractor trailer in Suffolk.

Now his non-profit, Izzy's Corner, is giving back this back-to-school season and bringing the community together.

Deshawn Parker started Izzy’s Corner, a non-profit after his 12-year old son Israel Parker, also known as Izzy was ran over and killed by a tractor trailer.

The tragedy happened back inOctober 2017.

"Izzy’s Corner promotes education, growth and opportunity. It was birthed from a hurtful place. My son Israel Parker was 12 years old and got killed from a tractor trailer in my neighborhood," Parker said.

On Saturday, August 17th from 11am - 3pm, Parker will have a back to school giveaway here in Peaceful Village on Welcome Road in Chesapeake.

"Whats been keeping me going everyday is knowing that I’m doing what Israel loved to do and that’s give. One thing about Israel, he loved to give. We would be driving and he would say ‘daddy, there go a homeless man, can I give him some money’ and I would say ‘of course,’ Parker said.

Before the back-to-school giveaway, Parker will host a community walk at 10:30 in the morning at the Cuffee Center on Wendy Road in Chesapeake.

"We’re going to join arms with the Chesapeake Police department, sheriff department and the fire dept. a marching band. We’re going to be unified as one," Parker said.

The walk will start at the Cuffee Center on Wendy Road and end at Peaceful Village on Welcome road in Chesapeake.

Peaceful village is where the back to school supplies will be given away to kids and teens.

All you have to do is show up.