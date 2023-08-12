Suffolk fire leaves child in critical condition

SUFFOLK, Va. — Saturday around 3:40 a.m., Suffolk Fire and Rescue and Suffolk police were notified by staff at a local hospital of a man who arrived with a child who had sustained injuries consistent with that of a fire.

An investigation into the incident led by the Suffolk Fire Marshal Office determined that a residential structure fire had occurred in the 5900 block of Brookwood Drive.

Suffolk fire says the initial investigation determined that a bedroom fire occurred earlier in the morning, causing moderate smoke and fire damage to the bedroom and smoke damage throughout the single story residence.

The fire was extinguished by the home's occupants and the child was driven to a local hospital. The child was then transferred to another local hospital and remains in critical condition.

The Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Stay with News 3 for updates.