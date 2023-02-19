Watch Now
Suffolk house fire sends person to the hospital with critical injuries

Firefighters in Suffolk are investigating a fire that broke out at home on Bosley Ave. late Saturday night.
Posted at 6:10 AM, Feb 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-19 06:10:10-05

SUFFOLK, Va. - Firefighters are investigating a fire that broke out a home just west of Downtown Suffolk late Saturday night.

The call came in just before 11 p.m. and, when firefighters arrived to the home on Bosley Ave., they say the two people inside were already out.

One had to be taken to the hospital for critical injuries.

Fire crews say they immediately began working to get the flames under control and firefighters were able to rescue a family pet inside on the home's second floor, which saw smoke and heat damage.

News 3 is told the home's first floor saw heavy fire damage.

The Fire Marshal's Office is now investigating to find out what sparked the flames.

