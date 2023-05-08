Suffolk introducing automated traffic enforcement cameras

SUFFOLK, Va. — The City of Suffolk is introducing automated traffic enforcement cameras to "improve safety on roads and add greater protection to school students and motorists," according to a release from the city.

Roll out of the cameras will start immediately and includes red light photo enforcement cameras, school zone speed enforcement cameras, school bus stop-arm enforcement cameras and work zone speed enforcement cameras.

The city says they have collaborated with a private vendor, Altumint, to install and maintain the technology, but the Suffolk Police Department is responsible for reviewing all violations to determine if a citation and fine would be issued.

Nine intersections throughout Suffolk will be outfitted with the red light cameras, and traffic enforcement signs will be visible to drivers with a 30-day warning period in effect before the cameras go live.

During the warning period, violators will receive a cautionary letter mailed to their residence, according to the city. After the warning period is over, violators will receive a $50 fine.

The city says the school zone and school bus stop-arm cameras are set to go live at the beginning of the 2024 school year. Drivers speeding in a school zone during the designated hours, or illegally passing a school bus, may receive a citation and fine.

Cameras are currently being installed and drivers will receive warning citations in the mail if they are caught before the cameras go live in the fall.

The city says violators that are caught speeding in a school zone will receive a $100 fine, and if they're caught illegally passing a school bus they will receive a $250 fine.

"Keeping our students, staff, and community safe is the top priority of Suffolk Public Schools," Superintendent Dr. Gordon says. "this added layer of technology will serve as an additional reminder to all motorists to slow down while traveling through a school zone and to stop for the school bus."

The work zone cameras are expected to deploy this month, according to the city of Suffolk.

The mobile cameras will be moved throughout various work zones in the city, and violators caught speeding in those zones will receive a $100 fine.

"We are excited to deploy this technology in our City as an effort to continue to keep our citizens and visitors safe," Suffolk Police Chief Alfred Chandler says. "Properly enforcing speeding and traffic safety is of significant importance for the Suffolk Police Department and using tools like this will allow us to catch real-time offenders in hopes that they slow down."

Chief Chandler said these cameras can save lives.

The city says the notice of violation will be mailed in an official City of Suffolk envelope. The envelope will contain information related to the offense, such as date and location, as well as a link to view a video of the violation. Violators will have 30 days to pay or appeal in court.

