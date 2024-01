PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Unit have arrested Rashad L. Walker, 25, of Suffolk.

Walker was charged with first degree murder of Glenn Wallace, which took place on February 16, 2023, in the 600 Block of Dunedin Rd., Portsmouth. That's between Airline Boulevard (U.S. 58) and Portsmouth Boulevard.

There are no further details at this time.

