Suffolk man survives horrific crash caused by reckless driver

SUFFOLK, Va. - A Suffolk man survived a horrific crash on Route 58 eastbound the day before Thanksgiving.

Nathan Hazell said he was driving to work early in the morning on Wednesday, November 24 when he noticed a white sports car and a large gray truck weaving in and out of traffic. He said he was on the phone with his wife when the truck cut him off, forcing his Jeep into a guard rail.

Hazell said his car then flipped, and he was dragged upside down for 70 yards. The soft top on the Jeep came off, and Hazell was exposed to the road.

“In my mind, that was it. I was just waiting pretty much to die,” Hazell said.

He said once he slid to a stop, Good Samaritans came to help. Hazell walked away with only minor cuts on his hands. His Apple Watch was destroyed, and paramedics found asphalt under his ring from where he dragged his hands along the road while his car was inverted.

“It was like being on the craziest roller coaster you can think of,” Hazell said.

Hazell, who has also survived cancer, said he's just thankful he's alive. He said he also has a message for the driver of the truck, who didn't stop.

“Hopefully this person sees this and changes their driving habits. Had we collided, a lot of people could have been killed or hurt,” Hazell said.

If you have information on this accident, please contact the Suffolk Police Department at 757-923-2350.

