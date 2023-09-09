Suffolk parent, anti-bullying mentor discuss FBI's kid internet safety game

SUFFOLK, Va. — The FBI says more kids are getting on the internet at a younger age—that’s why they’ve created a program to teach kids about online internet safety.

Parents and the president of Parents Against Bullying said it’s a step in the right direction.

"The grade levels that are mostly with the bullying start within 3rd grade," Shareka Robinson, a Suffolk parent, said. "I think it will be excellent, and I will be looking into it for my daughter as well," Shareka Robinson, a Suffolk parent said.

Scripps News FBI releases online game to teach kids internet safety

Robinson said she likes the idea of more online safety for kids. Her daughter was bullied online while in middle school.

"Morgan was a victim of bullying in 6th grade. She was cyber-bullied and attacked at school," Robinson said.

Shant’a Miller White, a parent and the president of Parents Against Bullying meets and mentors students every month. She said the course is a great tool to give to students in her organization.

"It’s important to know what’s going on and what’s going on with your kids devices, and what they’re searching and surfing," Miller White said.

The FBI's safe online surfing internet challenge is free. It’s designed for 3rd through 8th graders and is in a game and Q&A format so students can learn safety tips.

"So many kids are online because they have their homework online, or they talk to their friends online with social media," Krystal Kawabata, with the FBI Public Affairs said. "We want to make sure they are safely navigating the internet whether that’s cyber-bullying or someone reaching out to them inappropriately that shouldn’t be reaching out to them."

According to the National Institute of Health, 21% of children between ages 10 and 18-years-old have been cyber-bullied.

Parents say social media has changed significantly in the last 15 years.

"It has allowed them so many things at their fingertips, and not all those things are good things," Miller White said.

"It has become a big thing with bullying, cyber-bullying and kids committing suicide and depression and trying to fit in. Social media is a big thing with kids," Robinson said.

