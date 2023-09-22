Suffolk parents talk to school board about model polices impacting transgender students

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Department of Education's model policies have stirred up a lot of debate in Hampton Roads. The policies impact LGBTQ students in Virginia public schools.

The Suffolk School Board heard from parents on the controversial issue. The board has not yet voted on the model polices and wanted to hear from parents before voting on it in a month.

"Two sessions after I briefly mentioned to my therapist that I had gender dysphoria, she was already asking me if I wanted to start the process of hormonal therapy," one public speaker said during public comment. "If I couldn’t see for myself at 19 what gender I was, then how can we expect middle and high school students to do the same. Excluding parents in this decision is not the best route to go."

Virginia Beach School Board, students, residents discuss model policies impacting LGBTQ students

"I cannot imagine any of you thinking it’s okay for a biological boy to be in a locker room with your daughter or granddaughter," a Suffolk parent said.

Others don’t want to see the policies enforced.

"I don’t know down the line if they’re going to end up trans or gay. I don’t care," a Suffolk parent said. "I know no matter what they choose, they are going to be able to talk to me. My kids will be able to come to me. It matters to the kids that can’t go to their parents and need the protection."

Leondra Head Suffolk school board hears from parents on model polices impacting transgenders

"From a safety standpoint, I must point out the 2023 model policies recklessly endanger transgender students who do not want to come out to their family," another public speaker said.

The model policy says students should be referred to by the pronouns matching the sex appearing in the student’s official record and should use the restroom matching the sex on their official record.

The policy also states staff can only refer to students by another name or pronoun, if a student or their parent submits a request to the school in writing.

The Suffolk School Superintendent believes the model policies ignore LGBTQ students.

"The major problem with the model policies is it totally ignores students rights," Dr. John Gordon said.

News Model policies impacting LGBTQ students fails to pass at VB School Board meeting Zak Dahlheimer

Currently, the Suffolk School Board’s policy says if a student is not ready or able to safely share with their family about their gender identity, this should be respected. The policy goes on to say schools will allow students to use gender pronouns that reflect their gender identity.

The Virginia Beach School Board has had much debate about the policies – and still has not adopted them.

So far, only Spotsylvania and Roanoake county public schools have adopted the model policies.

The Suffolk School Board plans to vote on the model policies in their Oct. 12 meeting.