Suffolk park to host dog days

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting Dog Days at Lake Meade Park on Saturday, Feb. 25 beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The department says participants and their pups will take a one-mile hike around the scenic trails at the park, and water coolers with complimentary dog bowls will be at designated drinking stations around the hike.

Leashes are required for all pets, according to the department.

Suffolk Parks and Recreation says the park also has a dog park for pets to socialize, but it's not included in the hike and requires a separate registration.

The event is free and open to the public, however registration is required. You can register here or in person at the East Suffolk Recreation Center.

Registration closes Feb. 24 and the department says limited slots are available.