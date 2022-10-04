Suffolk planning and community development is hosting a cleanup event

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Planning and Community Development are partnering with "Keep Suffolk Beautiful" to hold a cleanup in the Lakeside neighborhood.

The event aims to help clean the surrounding space near the new Downtown Suffolk outdoor event space.

The cleanup will be held on October 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, participants will meet near Wilson and Lee Street.

All volunteers will be given a grabber, safety vests, gloves, and bags to collect trash.

“It is important for us to work with the community we serve, improving one neighborhood at a time. We are excited to come together with the residents and look forward to getting tires and litter off of our street,” said Susan Dillard who serves as the Property Maintenance Official in Suffolk.

For more information please contact Planning & Community Development at 757-514-4150 or Litter Control at 757-514-7604 or email them at ksb@auffolkva.us

