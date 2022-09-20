Watch Now
News

Actions

Suffolk Police are investigating a report of a weapon on a high school campus

school
Elizabeth Ruiz
school
Posted at 12:05 PM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 12:10:31-04

SUFFOLK, Va — The Suffolk Police Department is investigating an incident involving a student with a firearm on the campus of Lakeland High School.

The school is located on the block of 200 Kenyon Rd.

This incident occurred on September 20.

Police arrived at the school at approximately 10:54 a.m. after being alerted by Suffolk Public School administrators that a student was in possession of a firearm while on campus.

Students and staff were immediately placed on lockdown and police secured the premises.

The student has been identified as a 16-year-old male. Police found him and after searching his belongings they located a firearm.

The student has been placed in custody and no injuries were reported during this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: American Cancer Society to host events