Suffolk Police arrest a man who was involved in a commercial burglary

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police have arrested a man who is connected to a commercial burglary.

The incident took place on Sunday, October 2 at a Virginia ABC store located on 1407 N. Main Street.

At 5:48 p.m. Emergency Communications was notified by an alarm signal by the commercial business location.

Officers then responded to the scene at 5:51 p.m. and observed the suspect inside the store loading merchandise into a vehicle.

After completing an inventory of the items removed from the store and other damaged goods-the total amount was valued at approximately $3,950.

Police identified the suspect as 60-year-old Richard Phillip Ford of Chesapeake.

He has been charged with burglary, grand larceny, possession of burglarious tools, and wearing a mask in public.

The investigation is still ongoing.

