Suffolk Police asking for help looking for missing endangered teen boy

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are asking for your help looking for a missing endangered teen boy.

According to police, Anthony "Tony" Black, 15, left his home on Dumpling Court Sunday. Officials told News 3 Black left in his family's vehicle, a 2020 black Nissan Palisade with Virginia Registration UDZ-7595.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black Nike shoes. Police said Black was last known to be in the northern part of Suffolk in the Harbourview area.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

If you've seen or had any contact with Black, or have any further information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Suffolk Police Department’s Emergency Communications Center at (757) 923-2350, option 8.