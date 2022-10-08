Suffolk Police asking for your help looking for missing endangered woman

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police is asking for your help looking for an endangered woman.

According to Suffolk Police, Miracle Knight, 20, left her home on Wlison Street around 11:00 a.m. Saturday. Officials said there has been no contact with Knight since she went missing.

According to police, Knight was last seen wearing black leggings, a blue hoodie and flip flops.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Officials are asking if you see Ms. Knight, had contact with Ms. Knight or have any further information, to contact the Suffolk Police Department’s Emergency Communications Center, at 757-923-2350, option 8.