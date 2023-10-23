Suffolk Police Department offering up to $10K hiring bonus

SUFFOLK, Va. — For those on the job hunt, the Suffolk Police Department is offering a $10,000 for certified officers and $5,000 for new recruits.

On Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Suffolk Police Department headquarters, they will hold a hiring event where those interested in applying can go through 75% percent of the process. The department is telling us they have 38 police officer positions to fill and are looking for candidates who want to make law enforcement their career.

"We want to stay competitive throughout the country and Hampton Roads to be competitive and get the best people here. And we have to offer the best packages we can offer," said James Buie, Interim Police Chief, Suffolk Police Department.

During the hiring event, applicants will have the opportunity to complete the written test, oral review board, and physical ability test. For more information on the hiring event, visit the Suffolk Police website.