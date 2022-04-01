Suffolk Police Department's popular Senior Citizens Academy returns this June

SUFFOLK, Va. - It's back!

The Suffolk Police Department is inviting local senior citizens to participate in their upcoming Senior Citizens Academy, which returns this June.

Classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesdays starting June 1 through August 10. They will be held at the Suffolk Police Headquarters, located at 11 Henley Place.

The Academy, which has remained popular since its inception, will offer a unique opportunity for senior citizens to learn more about the police department, as well as ways they can improve their personal safety.

During this year's expanded Academy, students will be instructed on topics that include the history of law enforcement in the U.S. and Suffolk, active shooter response and firearms, crime scene investigations, crime prevention, hostage negotiations and S.W.A.T.

Participants will also receive educational instruction from the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, the Suffolk Sheriff's Office, the Magistrate's Office and the Public Defender's Office.

Students will be given an overview of the Suffolk Police Department, its assets, capabilities and personnel; and will be given tours of facilities and participate in various hands-on learning opportunities.

Registration is open now until Sunday, May 15. The application process includes a background check.

If you're interested in applying for the Academy, you can download the application online here. Applications can be submitted in person or mailed to:

Suffolk Police Department

Attn: Sgt. Eric Crawley

111 Henley Place

Suffolk, VA 23434

You can also email your application to ecrawley@suffolkva.us. For more information, call 757-514-7913.

