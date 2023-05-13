Suffolk police investigate armed robbery at Gamestop

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a commercial armed robbery at a Gamestop in the 1200 block of North Main Street around 9:04 p.m. on Friday.

The two suspects entered the store and produced a handgun, approaching the employee and a customer, according to police.

Police say one suspect is a tall, skinny male wearing a mask, black sweatshirt and black pants, and the second suspect is a shorter male wearing a mask, black sweatshirt and black pants.

The suspects took the employee and customer to the back of the store then removed several game consoles, according to officers.

Suffolk police say there were no reported injuries and there is no vehicle description at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

