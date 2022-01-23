Suffolk Police investigate if 2 carjacking incidents are possibly related

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating two carjacking incidents that could possibly be related.

On January 15, around 5:45 a.m., officials received a call from a woman who said she had been carjacked by three men in the 6700 block of Duck Landing Court.

The woman says she was approached by the offenders while she was outside of her vehicle. Police say one of the suspects pulled out a gun while demanding the keys to her 2018 Dodge Journey. They also say once the offenders got the key to the vehicle one of the men took the vehicle and the other two men left the scene in a blue crossover/SUV.

The woman was not injured during the incident.

Another incident took place on January 12. Around 4:38 a.m., a shooting and an attempted carjacking took place in the 6100 block of Brookwood Drive.

36-year-old Lavar Bowser says that three individuals approached him on foot and attempted to rob him of his vehicle. Bowser was reluctant to give up his vehicle and was shot by one of the men. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the three men fled the scene in a possible blue crossover SUV.

Suffolk Police are looking into the possibility that these two incidents are related. As for suspect information, there are no updates at this time.

If anyone has information regarding these two incidents, please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5. Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password. With this information they can login at p3tips.com and submit follow-up information, engage in two-way dialogue, be informed of the outcome of the tip, and access any pertinent reward information.