SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that put bullet holes in a home.

The incident occurred in the 100 block of Dutchess Way on Monday, December 27, 2021.

Related: Man fatally shot in Suffolk, police investigate

Emergency Communications was notified of the incident at 8:33 p.m.

An Officer arrived on the scene and located a home which had various bullet holes.

Two adults were home at the time of the shooting.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.