Suffolk police investigating after man shot and killed Saturday morning

SUFFOLK, Va. - Police in Suffolk are investigating after officers say a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

It happened on Wilson Street, according to police, which is a few blocks south of Washington Street in the Downtown Suffolk area.

Police say the call came in just before 3 a.m. and officers arrived to find a man shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information available at this time. Police tell News 3 this is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.