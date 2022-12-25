Suffolk Police investigating armed robbery at 7-Eleven

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a 7-Eleven Saturday night.

According to police, the suspect went into the store on Portsmouth Blvd. at 6:30 p.m. Saturday with a handgun and demanded money.

Officers told News 3 the suspect got an unknown amount of money and left the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported. As of Saturday night, no further information available about this incident or the suspect was available.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line.

