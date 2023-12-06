Suffolk police investigating third shooting in a week

SUFFOLK, Va. — On Dec. 5 around 9:45 p.m., the Suffolk Emergency Communication Center received a call regarding shots fired near the intersection of County Street and Dill Road.

When officers arrived, they determined that an unidentified individual in a vehicle opened fire, striking another vehicle occupied by a man and woman.

The woman was shot in the leg, and was treated on scene then transported to a local hospital for treatment of an injury that isn't considered to be life-threatening,

Police say the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

