Watch Now
News

Actions

Suffolk police investigating third shooting in a week

Suffolk Police car
News 3
Suffolk Police Department patrol car FILE
Suffolk Police car
Posted at 2:08 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 14:08:29-05

SUFFOLK, Va. — On Dec. 5 around 9:45 p.m., the Suffolk Emergency Communication Center received a call regarding shots fired near the intersection of County Street and Dill Road.

When officers arrived, they determined that an unidentified individual in a vehicle opened fire, striking another vehicle occupied by a man and woman.

Top Stories: Wednesday, Dec. 6

The woman was shot in the leg, and was treated on scene then transported to a local hospital for treatment of an injury that isn't considered to be life-threatening,

Police say the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2023 Holiday Helpers

On 3

News 3's Holiday Helpers Campaign