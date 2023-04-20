Suffolk police investigating triple shooting on S. 10th Street

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating after three people were shot on S. 10th Street Wednesday night.

Around 8:55 p.m., the Suffolk 911 Center received calls for shots fired in the 100 block of S. 10th Street, and also received calls for several people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

When officers arrived, they discovered two residences, a car and three people that were injured.

Police say two women and one man were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital for treatment.

All three that were injured were occupants of the same residence, police say.

Suffolk police say no one in the second residence that was hit by gunfire were injured, and multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.