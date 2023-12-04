Suffolk police looking for suspect in commercial armed robbery on Holland Rd

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are looking for a suspect in a commercial armed robbery that occurred on Dec. 4 right after 3 p.m.

Suffolk Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding a commercial armed robbery at a hotel in the 1500 block of Holland Road.

When officers arrived, they determined that an unknown Black male entered the business, presented a firearm and demanded money.

Police say the subject removed money from the register and fled the scene in a light colored four-door sedan with a sun roof.

No injuries were reported.

The unidentified suspect is described by police as a Black male, six feet tall, 180 pounds, with dark braided hair and wearing a baseball hat.

Police say the suspect was wearing a shirt with a skull print on the front.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, you are asked to call the Suffolk police or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

