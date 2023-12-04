Watch Now
News

Actions

Suffolk police looking for suspect in commercial armed robbery on Holland Rd

Suffolk police looking for suspect in commercial armed robbery on Holland Rd
Suffolk Police Department
Suffolk police looking for suspect in commercial armed robbery on Holland Rd
Suffolk police looking for suspect in commercial armed robbery on Holland Rd
Suffolk police looking for suspect in commercial armed robbery on Holland Rd
Suffolk police looking for suspect in commercial armed robbery on Holland Rd
Suffolk police looking for suspect in commercial armed robbery on Holland Rd
Suffolk police looking for suspect in commercial armed robbery on Holland Rd
Posted at 6:38 PM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 18:38:10-05

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are looking for a suspect in a commercial armed robbery that occurred on Dec. 4 right after 3 p.m.

Suffolk Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding a commercial armed robbery at a hotel in the 1500 block of Holland Road.

When officers arrived, they determined that an unknown Black male entered the business, presented a firearm and demanded money.

Top Stories: Monday, Dec. 4

Police say the subject removed money from the register and fled the scene in a light colored four-door sedan with a sun roof.

No injuries were reported.

The unidentified suspect is described by police as a Black male, six feet tall, 180 pounds, with dark braided hair and wearing a baseball hat.

Police say the suspect was wearing a shirt with a skull print on the front.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, you are asked to call the Suffolk police or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2023 Holiday Helpers

On 3

News 3's Holiday Helpers Campaign