Suffolk Police to increase patrol units during 4th of July weekend

SUFFOLK, Va. - Fourth of July is a time many Americans come together to celebrate and Suffolk Police say they are increasing their patrol units during the holiday weekend.

Throughout the entire Fourth of July weekend, there will be extra police on Suffolk's roads to patrol for any impaired drivers.

Police remind residents and visitors to not drink and drive, wearing a seatbelt, and refrain from distractions, such as a cellphone while driving. They say the three main causes of highway fatalities are aggressive driving, impaired driving, and failure to use occupant restraints.

Drivers should expect increased traffic and should understand it may take longer to reach destinations on the holiday.

Police also remind those enjoying their festivities on a boat, to appoint a designated driver to operate the boat.

They say the Fourth is a day to be extra alert, patient, and cautious – whether on the roadway or on the water.

Related: Suffolk's fireworks show over the Nansemond River returns for July 4th