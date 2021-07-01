Suffolk prepares for traffic delays on July 4th due to fireworks show

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police is reminding residents of potential traffic delays on Sunday due to the city's fireworks show.

The area of N. Main St. and E. Constance Rd is expected to experience traffic delays on Sunday, July 4, from congestion from the 2021 Stars and Stripes Spectacular at Constant’s Wharf.

Incremental road closures will take place, such as the 600 block of N. Main St, during and immediately after the fireworks. There will also be a lane closure on E. Constance Road (eastbound outer lane).

There are also expected to be potential delays around the Village of Eclipse and near the 1600 block of Bridge Road.

Officers will be in place to assist drivers. The fireworks are scheduled to launch at 9 p.m.

There is no onsite parking for this event so shuttle parking will begin at 5:15 p.m. from the following sites:

First Baptist Church (237 North Main Street)

Suffolk City Hall parking lot (442 West Washington Street)

Godwin Courthouse Building parking lot (150 North Main Street).

The last shuttle run before the fireworks begin is at 8:30 p.m.

Shuttles will resume after the fireworks have concluded.

