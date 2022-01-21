Suffolk Public Works crews prepare roads for winter storm

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Department of Public Works crews have been working diligently to ensure the city is prepared for the winter weather our area is expected to see.

Officials say they have been staffed 24 hours a day on 12-hour shifts since Thursday morning.

Crews have been patrolling roadways, monitoring weather conditions and responding to any issues as they arise.

On Friday, they began to prepare roads with brine solution before the second round of snow hits and will treat hot spots on roadways as time permits. Those primary roadways include Route 58, Route 460, Route 13/32, College Drive, Route 10 and Route 17.

VDOT and Public Works are encouraging residents to limit travel for safety.

Suffolk created a PSA video on winter driving safety tips:

The Public Works Roadway Division is responsible for clearing snow and ice from roads for emergency vehicles, hospital access, and service vehicles such as school buses, public transit buses and refuse trucks. The first priority is the main roads and neighborhood streets are cleared last.

To view the interactive map of Suffolk's priority routes for public paved roadways, click here.

To report roadway issues, citizens can contact Public Works at 757-514-7600.

