VDOT tells Hampton Roads motorists to stay off roads as crews prepare for snow

SUFFOLK, Va. - VDOT is warning all Hampton Roads motorists to stay off the roads as the winter storm moves into the area.
VDOT says motorists must stay off the roads in preparation for the large amounts of snowfall and hazardous conditions across the district.
Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina are expecting to see snow Friday and Saturday.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for most of the Southside, lower Peninsula, Eastern Shore and northeast North Carolina from Friday to Saturday morning as those areas may see 3” to 6” of snow by Saturday morning.
VDOT crews say they will be closely monitoring and patrolling interstates, state-maintained primary roads and bridges and overpasses, applying salt to roadways to prevent freezing.
VDOT Hampton Roads has activated more than 300 trucks equipped with plows and spreaders to address the storm across the district. Crews plow where accumulation exceeds 2 inches and treat roads with salt to break down ice and apply sand in critical spots to enhance traction for vehicles.
There is a possibility of strong winds and heavy snow to come, so crews are making sure to keep watch and assist with downed trees, branches, and debris.
To report any debris or unpassable roads, call VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).
If travel is necessary VDOT warns:
- Monitor the local forecasts and changing road conditions
- Give crews time and space to treat roads, with extra caution in work zones.
- If you must travel during adverse weather conditions:
- Clear any snow or ice from your vehicle before driving.
- Ensure headlights are on in snow or rainy conditions.
- Allow plenty of time to reach your destination
- Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you
- Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavement
- Do not pass snow plows
- Take extra caution in construction zones. Snow against the barrier service may result in narrower lanes.
- Visit www.511Virginia.or [r20.rs6.net]g for the latest road conditions and closures before traveling. If possible, avoid travel until precipitation stops and road conditions improve.