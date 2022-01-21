VDOT tells Hampton Roads motorists to stay off roads as crews prepare for snow

SUFFOLK, Va. - VDOT is warning all Hampton Roads motorists to stay off the roads as the winter storm moves into the area.

VDOT says motorists must stay off the roads in preparation for the large amounts of snowfall and hazardous conditions across the district.

Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina are expecting to see snow Friday and Saturday.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for most of the Southside, lower Peninsula, Eastern Shore and northeast North Carolina from Friday to Saturday morning as those areas may see 3” to 6” of snow by Saturday morning.

VDOT crews say they will be closely monitoring and patrolling interstates, state-maintained primary roads and bridges and overpasses, applying salt to roadways to prevent freezing.

VDOT Hampton Roads has activated more than 300 trucks equipped with plows and spreaders to address the storm across the district. Crews plow where accumulation exceeds 2 inches and treat roads with salt to break down ice and apply sand in critical spots to enhance traction for vehicles.

There is a possibility of strong winds and heavy snow to come, so crews are making sure to keep watch and assist with downed trees, branches, and debris.

To report any debris or unpassable roads, call VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

If travel is necessary VDOT warns: