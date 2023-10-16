Watch Now
Suffolk school bus overturns with children on board; no one seriously hurt

Posted at 10:59 AM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 11:06:45-04

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police and fire and rescue responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a Suffolk Public School bus on Monday at 9:24 a.m.

Suffolk fire & rescue personnel assessed, treated and transported the driver of the bus and 12 children who were on the bus at the time of the crash to area hospitals for further treatment, and police say all injuries are considered minor and non-life-threatening.

The bus was in route to Southwestern Elementary School at the time of the crash, according to police.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

