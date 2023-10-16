Suffolk school bus overturns with children on board; no one seriously hurt

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police and fire and rescue responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a Suffolk Public School bus on Monday at 9:24 a.m.

Suffolk fire & rescue personnel assessed, treated and transported the driver of the bus and 12 children who were on the bus at the time of the crash to area hospitals for further treatment, and police say all injuries are considered minor and non-life-threatening.

Investigations Newport News radiologist suggests Black women begin mammograms at 35 due to risk Jessica Larché

Newport News radiologist suggests Black women begin mammograms at 35 due to risk

The bus was in route to Southwestern Elementary School at the time of the crash, according to police.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Stay with News 3 for updates.