Suffolk shooting had multiple shooters, victims' ages between 19 and 60: Police

SUFFOLK, Va. — A shooting that sent three people to the hospital in Suffolk Wednesday night involved multiple shooters, according to police.

Just before 9 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of S. 10th Street where several people were reported to be shot.

Officers arrived to find three people who had been shot. A 60-year-old woman, a 40-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were taken to the hospital with what authorities described as non-life-threatening injuries. They have since been released from the hospital.

Police said the three victims were from the same residence, and it appears the shooting was not random.

An investigation remains underway, and police are asking anyone with information about what happened to call 888-LOCK-U-UP.