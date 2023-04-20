Suffolk teacher accused of straw purchasing guns appears in court

SUFFOLK, Va. — On Thursday, a Suffolk Public Schools teacher accused of buying and selling firearms to a felon faced a judge.

Jennifer McDonald-Awolowo, a teacher at Forest Glen Middle School, appeared in Suffolk General District Court via video call.

McDonald-Awolowo is accused of purchasing more than a dozen firearms and providing them to an individual who was prohibited from purchasing firearms. She was arrested on April 6 and charged with 12 felony counts of purchasing a firearm and providing it to an ineligible person.

Friends of the teacher told News 3 she was in a previous relationship with the felon and they bought the guns to go shooting.

"She spends 18 hours of every day tending to her students and their needs. This is just very uncharacteristic of Jen. I think she got wrapped up in a bad situation," said Brooke Russell, a friend of the defendant.

McDonald-Awolowo is due back in court on Wednesday, April 26 for a bond hearing.

Her preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for June 27.