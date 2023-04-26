Suffolk teacher bought guns for man who got in shootout with Virginia State Police: Prosecutors

SUFFOLK, Va. — Jennifer McDonald, a Suffolk Public School teacher accused of buying and selling firearms to a felon will remain behind bars.

On Wednesday, April 26, a Suffolk judge denied her request for bond. She is charged with 12 counts of purchasing a firearm and providing it to an ineligible person.

In court, the Commonwealth's Attorney also stated that Virginia State Police have connected the felon McDonald was purchasing guns for to a shootout on I-95.

According to Virginia State Police, earlier this month, 34-year-old Michael Davis was involved in a shootout with VSP after abducting a woman from New York. She has been identified as 34-year-old Tatiana N. David of Ithaca, New York. Troopers say she died at the scene.

According to New York State Police, Davis and David were romantically involved and had a 4-year-old child together.

Davis was critically injured during the shootout and flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital for treatment.

According to the Commonwealth's Attorney, McDonald made a total of 23 straw gun purchases and 17 of them were bought in Suffolk. Prosecutors said several of those firearms have been seized by police, but would not confirm if they were used in crimes.

McDonald was arrested on April 6. If found guilty, she will face a minimum of 12 years behind bars.

Friends of the teacher told News 3 that McDonald was in a previous relationship with the felon and they bought the guns to go shooting. McDonald's attorney argued that the teacher was taken advantage of by her romantic partner and is not a danger to the community.

Still, the judge considered McDonald a flight risk and a danger to the community. Her next court appearance has not yet been set.

